Raqesh Bapat in Bigg Boss 15: Actor Raqesh Bapat could just enter Bigg Boss 15. After Afsana Khan left the show on Tuesday owing to health issues amid quarantine, the makers are trying to get another contestant soon. When asked about his participation in the show, Raqesh didn't agree but also didn't refuse the same.

Speaking to ETimes, the actor said that he is still indecisive about participating in Bigg Boss 15. Raqesh said that there is a possibility of him entering the show but he isn't sure just yet. "Yaar, I don't know. Right now I can't comment about it. I am still thinking if I should go or not," he said.

Interestingly, Shamita Shetty, who is rumoured to be dating Raqesh ever since they bonded well in Bigg Boss OTT, is one of the confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 15. The duo also went live recently assuring their fans that they are trying to explore their relationship together and love to spend time with each other. If they both enter the show, the viewers would get to see more of #ShaRa inside the house.

Meanwhile, Raqesh also spoke about his ex-wife Ridhi Dogra supporting him throughout his journey inside the Bigg Boss OTT house. He mentioned how Ridhi objected to Kashmera Shah calling him ‘henpecked’. Raqesh was quoted as saying, “She was just bothered about me being called henpecked. She also reacted against it. Ridhi told me that you as a person can never be henpecked and it’s just that you care a lot about people who you like and that’s why you are that way. She also said to me that when you feel for a person, you would never react to that person in an angry way.”

