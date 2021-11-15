Mumbai: Raqesh Bapat has broken silence on his unfortunate exit from Bigg Boss 15. On Monday, Tum Bin actor took to social media and issued a statement regarding the same. Raqesh penned an emotional open letter letting his fans know that while he too had plans of entertaining them, his aggravating health issue got in the way. The actor also thanked his fans for all the good wishes and assured them that he is ‘better and recovering’. “Your love pulled me back into the Bigg Boss house and yet the stay was short-lived because of health issues that cropped up. A health issue from last 5 years ago as cropped up, unforeseen and painful. To all of you that have been asking, I’m much better and in recovery and as all of you have rightly said health comes first,” Raqesh wrote.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Jay Bhanushali and Simba Nagpal Tag Nishant Bhat As 'Package of Entertainment'

Raqesh Bapat further expressed regret for not being able to say a proper ‘good bye’. “I never wanted to leave without a proper goodbye but little did I know in that pain, that this would become my exit!” he wrote. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: After Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty Leaves House Due To Medical Reasons? Here's What We Know

Check Raqesh Bapat’s full statement here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raqesh Bapat (@raqeshbapat)

Also Read - 'Chugalkhor Se Zyada Fattu Hai', Neha Bhasin Steps Up Attack On Karan Kundrra During Weekend Ka Vaar

For the unversed, Raqesh Bapat entered Bigg Boss 15 house on November 8 as a wild card entry. However, he had to leave the show due to health issues. The actor suffered severe kidney stone pain and was rushed to the hospital. Meanwhile, Shamita Shetty has also reportedly left the house due to health issues. However, she is also expected to return soon.

Follow this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss 15.