Mumbai: Remember Rashami Desai's ex-boyfriend Arhaan Khan who also participated in Bigg Boss 13 along with her? He has now broken the silence on the actor's participation in Bigg Boss 15. In his latest tweet, Arhaan Khan attacked Rashami Desai and called her an 'attention seeker'. "You guys think she's Changed? No dear wo Wahi Attention, Sympathy Gainer hai #AisiLadki you know if you Know #BiggBoss15," he wrote.

You guys think she’s Changed? No dear wo Wahi Attention, Sympathy Gainer hai #AisiLadki you know if you Know #BiggBoss15 — Arhaan Khan (@imArhaanKhan) December 8, 2021

This comes after Rashami Desai's fight with her friend Devoleena Bhattacharjee in the show. While Devoleena was upset thinking Rashami has been spending a lot of time with Umar Riaz, the duo got into a massive argument during a task. Following this, Rashami Desai was also spotted getting emotional inside the house as she said that people always gang up against her.

Interestingly, Arhaan Khan’s tweet comes almost a week after Salman Khan joked about him with Rashami during Weekend Ka Vaar. Salman had asked Rashami where were house keys were. Later, Salman sarcastically praised Arhaan to which Rashami said, “Mujhe sun na hi nahi hai, wo acha bhi hai to door rahe. Aur bhagwan uska bhala kare (I don’t want to listen. I want to stay away from him. God bless him).”

For the unversed, Rashami Desai had left her house keys with Arhaan Khan when she entered the house. Later Arhaan also entered the show. However, Salman Khan was then seen making some shocking personal life revelations regarding Arhaan which left Rashami shocked and numb. Following this, Rashami and Arhaan broke up.

Apart from this, the usage of ‘aisi ladki’ in Arhaan’s tweet should also be noticed. During Bigg Boss 13, Rashami had a massive argument with late actor Sidharth Shukla after he had called her the same.