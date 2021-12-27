Mumbai: The ticket to finale task in the controversial show Bigg Boss 15 has created major differences between contestants. While everyone is struggling hard to enter the finale week, the upcoming episode will witness some major arguments regarding the same. In the recent promo released by Colors TV, contestants can be seen arguing as they decide ‘who does not deserve to be a part of the ticket to finale task’. Amid the discussion, Rashami Desai accuses Tejasswi Prakash of not being loyal towards her partner Karan Kundrra. “There is no point agar aap apne hi partner ke liye loyal nahi reh sakte,” Rashami tells Tejasswi. This leaves Tejasswi furious who goes on to say that Rashami has no right to comment on what’s happening between her and Karan.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Rajiv Adatia Says 'Rashami Desai-Umar Riaz Like Each Other a Lot...' | Exclusive

Moreover, this also created a rift between Tejasswi and Karan after the latter takes Abhijit Bichukale’s name in the task. Tejasswi lashed out at Karan for saving Rashami by taking Abhijit’s name instead. “Tune Bichukale ka naam sirf aur sirf Rashami ko bachane ke liye liya. Agar tu Rashami ko bachane ke liye khelne wala hai then I am not okay with it. Clearly, you have started saving her, please continue,” Tejasswi told Karan. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra Went Down On Knees To Propose Tejasswi Prakash, Latter Accept It With a Kiss

Watch Bigg Boss 15 Latest Promo Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Earlier last week as well, the Ticket to Finale task created differences between Karan Kundrra and Tejassw Prakash. During the argument between the two, Tejasswi told Karan that he never loved her. However, the duo later sorted out things between them as Karan proposed Tejasswi on his knees and she accepted it with a kiss.

