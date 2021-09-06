Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT is coming to an end. With just two weeks left, fans are now excited to know who will be entering the controversial reality show when it comes on television. While Salman Khan will be hosting the show, if reports are to be believed, Tujhse Hai Raabta actor Reem Shaikh is likely to get locked inside the Bigg Boss 15 house.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Fans Call Akshara Singh's Elimination 'Unfair', Says Karan Johar is Supporting Shamita-Raqesh

As per a report in SpotboyE, Reem is all set to enter Salman Khan's show. The report cites a source who claims that Reem will be seen as one of the contestants in the Bigg Boss 15 house. "Since longtime makers were in discussion with Reem for participating in the show. Though she had not shown interest as she was busy with her show Tujhse Hai Raabta. However, now that the show has gone off air in July, the actress has made up her mind and will be seen as a contestant now," the source claims. However, there is no official confirmation on the same so far.

Reem Shaikh has worked in several television shows including Tujhse Hai Raabta, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha 2, Chakravartin Ashok Samrat, and Tu Aashiqui among others.

Bigg Boss 15 is expected to premiere in October on Colors TV. Apart from the rumoured contestants, the show will also see the winners of Bigg Boss OTT as the participants. The promo of the show has already been released. The promo features host Salman Khan interacting with ‘Vishwasuntree’ (Rekha).

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss OTT is being streamed on Voot and is being hosted by Karan Johar. Contestants who are locked inside the house are Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat and Nishant Bhat. Urfi Javed, Ridhima Pandit, Karan Nath, Zeeshan Khan, Millind Gaba and Akshara Singh have been eliminated.