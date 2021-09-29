Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 is all set for its mega premiere on October 2. However, fans are excited to know who all will be entering the controversial reality show. While the makers have already confirmed several celebrities to be part of the show, one name that has been going around on social media for a while now is that of Rhea Chakraborty. Even though there is no confirmation about Rhea Chakraborty’s entry in Salman Khan’s show, speculations riffed after the actor was spotted outside the same studio on Monday.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Raqesh Bapat to Join Shamita Shetty After Afsana Khan Quits The Show? He Speaks

However, if reports are to be believed, Rhea Chakraborty is being offered a whopping amount of Rs 35 lakh per week for her stay in the Bigg Boss 15 house. Yes, as per a report in Bollywood Life, the makers of Bigg Boss 15 have offered Rhea Rs 5 lakh per week for the show. Reportedly, this is so far the highest amount which is being offered to a celebrity in this season. While there is no confirmation about the same, the final decision regarding Rhea Chakraborty’s entry is likely to be taken soon. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Contestant Afsana Khan Backs Out Amid Hotel Quarantine Due to Panic Attacks

Bigg Boss 15 is all set to begin on October 2. A few contestants who have been confirmed are Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Afsana Khan, Simba Nagpal, Umar Riaz, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat.

Rhea Chakraborty’s life took a drastic turn last year after the death of her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput. While Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment in June last year, the actor family accused Rhea of abetment to suicide. Rhea had to undergo several rounds of interrogation by CBI, ED and NCB. She even spent a month in jail but was released after Bombay High Court granted her bail and said that Rhea Chakraborty ‘is not part of a chain of drug dealers’.

On the work front, Rhea was recently seen in Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre.