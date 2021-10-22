Mumbai: The junglewasis in the Bigg Boss 15 house were not allowed to enter the main house so far. However, the upcoming episode of the controversial reality show will bring a major twist. Bigg Boss gives chance to all jungleswasis to enter the main house by giving up Rs 25 Lakh from the prize amount. “Rs 25 Lakh ke badle ghar ke andar chale jaye, ya show se bahar chale jaaiye (Give up Rs 25 lakh from prize money and enter the main house, or leave the house),” Vishwasuntree announces and leaves housemates stunned. While Pratik Sehajpal, Simba Nagpal, Miesha Iyer, Ieshaan Sehgaal agree to sacrifice the amount, Jay Bhanushali was in dilemma.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash's Fake Love Angle - Are Viewers Being Cheated?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: "Pehli Baar Dekha," Gauahar Khan Reacts as Karan Kundrra Wins The Task After Slamming Pratik Sehajpal

When Shamita Shetty tried to convince Jay, he said, “The amount is a big amount for me. This past year has made me value money and it is against my principal to see money getting deducted from the winner’s prize money whoever the winner might be. I can even give up Tara’s dress if I was asked to. But I can’t let money go.” However, if reports are to be believed, Jay Bhanushali will agree to sacrifice the prize amount as well and will enter the main house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra Twists Pratik Sehajpal's Neck, Locks Him With Arms And Slams Him to Floor - Fans React

Recently, we saw how Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash won a task and got access to the main house. However, what was put at stake was Rs 7 lakh from the prize money. Even Shamita Shetty and Vishal Kotian agreed to pay up Rs. 4 lakh each.

Meanwhile, contestants who are nominated for this week’s elimination are Shamita Shetty, Vishal Kotian, Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, Ieshaan Sehgal, Miesha Iyer and Simba Nagpal.

Follow this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss 15.