Mumbai: Amid the speculations that Rubina Dilaik, Shweta Tiwari and Gauahar Khan will enter Bigg Boss 15 house as 'tribe leaders', it is being reported that the three former Bigg Boss winners will not enter the show. Yes, you read it right. As per a report in SpotboyE, the former winners are not entering the show anymore. The report cites a source who claims that while it was initially planned to get Rubina, Shweta and Gauahar in the show, the decision has been changed. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same so far.

Earlier, it was reported that the three former winners of different seasons of the show – Rubina Dilaik, Gauahar Khan and Shweta Tiwari will also be entering the Bigg Boss 15 house. It was being speculated that the new season of the controversial reality show might have different tribes with contestants living in it – which were to be headed by Rubina, Shweta and Gauahar respectively.

In simple words, there were speculations that the housemates will be divided into three teams, that of Rubina, Gauahar and Shweta. This was a little similar to the concept of seniors from the last season. In Bigg Boss 14, Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan and late actor Sidharth Shukla had entered the house as ‘toofani seniors’ for a few weeks.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 15 is all set to premiere tonight i.e on October 2. Contestants who will be entering Bigg Boss 15 house are Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat, Karan Kundra, Tejasswi Prakash, Vidhi Pandya, Simba Nagpal, Donal Bisht, Akasa Singh, Afsana Khan, Umar Riaz, Sahil Shroff, Miesha Iyer, Jay Bhanushali and Ieshaan Sehgaal.