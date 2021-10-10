Mumbai: Actor and model Sahil Shroff have been eliminated from Bigg Boss 15 during Sunday Ka Vaar. With this, he has become the first contestant of the season to get eliminated. After Sahil’s elimination, contestants who are left in the controversial reality show are Umar Riaz, Vidhi Pandya, Vishal Kotian, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Meisha Iyer, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Donal Bisht, Akasa Singh, Afsana Khan, Jay Bhanushali, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal. Meanwhile, Shamita Shetty is the first captain of the Bigg Boss 15 house.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Mocks Nikki Tamboli For Supporting Pratik Sehajpal, Asks 'Aapne Kitni Gaali Di Hai'

On Saturday, in a Twitter poll conducted by India.com, Bigg Boss 15 viewers were asked about the weakest contestant after week one. Sahil Shroff had received the maximum votes (62.3%). Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Sahil Shroff is The Weakest Contestant of Show, to Get Eliminated Today? | India.com Twitter Poll

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode welcomed several celebrities. While Sri Lankan singer and Manike Mage Hithe fame Yohani was seen singing her latest Internet sensation, Rahul Vaidya and Nia Sharma also visited the show to promote their latest music video.

Apart from this, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner Arjun Bijlani, Karan Patel, Neha Bhasin and Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli also joined the show and got into a heated argument over Pratik Sehajpal. While Nikki Tamboli defended Pratik, Karan and Arjun questioned his behaviour inside Bigg Boss 15 house. “Pratik akela sher ki tarah khel raha hai (Pratik is the only one who is playing this game like a tiger),” Nikki said.

Follow this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss 15.