During the grand finale of Bigg Boss 14, host and superstar Salman Khan announced that the audience will be able to audition for the next season of the controversial reality TV show. It seems that the 15th season of Bigg Boss will be bigger and better with commoners. The show has opened its doors yet again for the non-celebrity contestants. Will it be like Bigg boss 10 which saw two teams'- celebrities and Indiawale?

Actor Salman Khan previously also announced that Bigg Boss 15 will be premiered by the end of this year. During an episode, the actor also put up a condition to return as the host of the reality TV show. The star had said last weekend on the show, "The season is about to come to an end which means Bigg Boss crew and cast will not get payment cheques starting next week, until next year. So, I am very depressed, I am very upset. I fear 2020 does not start all over again. But life goes on. After the show ends, we will move on to Pathan, Tiger, and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and by the time these films will end, some eight months later, it will be time for Bigg Boss to return with its next season and if that returns, your return is also guaranteed. I will also return if they offer me 15% raise."

Salman Khan has been the highest-paid host of the reality show, Bigg Boss 14. Ahead of the commencement of Bigg Boss 14 last year, a report revealed that the actor was paid Rs 2.5 crore per episode from season 4 to Season 6. For season 7, his fees were doubled to Rs 5 crore. For Bigg Boss 13, he reportedly charged Rs 13 crore per week.

For season 14, reportedly Salman charged Rs 20 crore per episode and his team closed the deal at Rs 450 crore.