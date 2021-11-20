Mumbai: The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar of the popular show Bigg Boss 15 will jolt the lives of its contestants. In the latest promo released by Colors TV, Neha Bhasin can be seen reading a Bigg Boss letter that reads, “Iss show ka sabse bada toofaan, badi teezi se aapke taraf badh raha hai (The biggest storm of the show is approaching towards you with a fast pace).” Following this, Salman Khan announced that in the next 48 hours, the top 5 contestants of the show will be announced and the rest of all will be eliminated. “Agle 48 ghanto mein, hume pata chal jaaega ki kaun hai iss season ke top 5. Baaki saare ghar se bahar (In the next 48 hours, we will get to know who are the top 5 contestants of this season. Rest all will be eliminated),” Salman can be heard saying in the promo. This leaves contestants shocked.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Not Salman Khan, But Mahesh Manjrekar To Host Weekend Ka Vaar? Here's What we Know

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

It will be interesting to see if there will be a mass elimination in the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Paras Chhabra, Pavitra Punia to Enter The House? Pratik Sehajpal to be Left Surprised!

Meanwhile, the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar will also welcome John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar. They will be seen promoting their upcoming movie Satyameva Jayate 2. Apart from this, if reports are to be believed, Rashami Desai and Devoleena are likely to enter the show as challengers. While there is no confirmation regarding the same, sources say that Rashami and Devoleena might enter Bigg Boss 15 this weekend. Rashami and Devoleena were earlier seen in Bigg Boss 13.

