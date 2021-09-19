Salman Khan Remuneration For Bigg Boss 15: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to come back on Tv screens as the host of the upcoming season of Bigg Boss. Now, as per the report of online streaming site, Lets OTT, the Tiger 3 actor is charging a whopping Rs 350 crore for the show, which is expected to run for 14 weeks. This means that he will be receiving approximately 24-25 crore a week.Also Read - Divya Agarwal's First Reaction After Winning Bigg Boss OTT: 'We Did It Guys'

Salman has been hosted 11 seasons of Bigg Boss so far and is said to be the highest-paid host of the reality show. Earlier, reports also emerged that the actor demanded a 15% hike in his fees. For Bigg Boss 13 and Bigg Boss 14, the actor reportedly charged Rs 13 crore and Rs 20 crore per week respectively. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Mohsin Khan NOT To Enter Salman Khan's Show On October 2

Bigg Boss OTT, which ran on Voot for six weeks, has got its winner in Divya Agarwal followed by Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, and Raqesh Bapat. Pratik Sehajpal opted for the cash-filled suitcase and got the direct entry in Salman Khan-hosted show. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Winner: Divya Agarwal Becomes First Ever Winner Of Karan Johar-Hosted Show

Bigg Boss 15 is all set to premiere on October 2 with the theme ‘Sankat In Jungle’. Looks like, the contestants have to prove their potential and earn the comforts of the controversial house.

Meanwhile, on the film front, he is currently busy with the shoot of his upcoming film Tiger 3, also starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. He has several projects in his pipeline including Antim with Aayush Sharma, and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.