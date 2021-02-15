Bigg Boss 14 finale is inching closer and this weekend we all will know the winner of this season. In the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan announced that Bigg Boss 14 will be premiered by the end of this year, probably after eight months but will the superstar return as a host for the next season? Well, he has put up a condition in front of the makers and demanded that he will only return if he gets a 15% hike in his fees. Will the makers agree to Salman’s demand or will they look for a different actor to host Bigg Boss 15, only the time will tell. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya’s Girlfriend Disha Parmar Places 2 Conditions 'Badi Shaadi And Usse Bhi Bada Diamond' Before Saying Yes For Marriage

The star had said last weekend on the show, “The season is about to come to an end which means Bigg Boss crew and cast will not get payment cheques starting next week, until next year. So, I am very depressed, I am very upset. I fear 2020 does not start all over again. But life goes on. After the show ends, we will move on to Pathan, Tiger, and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and by the time these films will end, some eight months later, it will be time for Bigg Boss to return with its next season and if that returns, your return is also guaranteed. I will also return if they offer me 15% raise.” Also Read - Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly Has a Message For Her On-Screen Son Paras Kalnawat, Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus: 'Nazar Lag Gayi'

Salman Khan has been the highest-paid host of the reality show, Bigg Boss 14. Ahead of the commencement of Bigg Boss 14 last year, a report revealed that the actor was paid Rs 2.5 crore per episode from season 4 to Season 6. For season 7, his fees were doubled to Rs 5 crore. For Bigg Boss 13, he reportedly charged Rs 13 crore per week. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla Breaks Silence on Salman Khan 'Targetting' Him And Rubina Dilaik in Weekend Ka Vaar

Pinkvilla quoted a source saying, “Last year, he charged Rs 11 crore per day of the shoot. He shoots both the weekend special episodes in a day and so, in 2018 he minted Rs 165 crore from the whole season,” the source said, and continued, “BB 13 will be a notch higher. He has hiked his fee and will get Rs 13 crore per week, which means Rs 6.5 crore per episode. That also means that he will in fact be earning close to Rs 200 crore (Rs 195 crore exactly) this time and not 400 crore as being reported.”

For season 14, reportedly Salman charged Rs 20 crore per episode and his team closed the deal at Rs 450 crore.

Watch this space for the latest updates!