Mumbai: During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15 Salman Khan schooled Jay Bhanushali and lashed out at Pratik Sehajpal. However, amid all this, there was one contestant who gained praise from the host of the show. It’s none other than Simba Nagpal. Yes, during the episode, Salman Khan appreciated Shakti actor for being calm and composed in the show. Salman mentioned that Simba is setting an example by not being aggressive and yet winning hearts. While several followers of the show have repeatedly argued that Simba is not seen in the house, Salman mentioned that despite everything Simba’s fan following has increased.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Will Tejasswi Prakash Win Salman Khan's Show? Rashami Desai Feels So | Here's Why

“His fan following has gone to another level after he entered Bigg Boss because of Simba’s personality. You don’t always have to show aggression, cuss and fight,” Salman Khan told Bigg Boss 15 contestants. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Lashes Out At Jay Bhanushali, Says His Presence Makes 'No Farq'

Listen in to what Salman Khan has to say about Simba Nagpal:

Apart from this, Salman Khan also pointed out the fact that Simba doesn’t have enemies in the Bigg Boss 15 like others, and has managed to build strong relations in the house. Salman also added that Simba knows how to take a stand for himself.

Meanwhile, Meanwhile, Dhamaka actor Kartik Aryan will also be gracing the show tonight (i.e on Sunday). During the episode, he will be seen asking contestants about who they think is negatively impacting the TRP of the house. It will be interesting to see how drama will unfold in the controversial reality show with Kartik’s presence.

