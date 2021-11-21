Mumbai: Saturday Ka Vaar of the popular show Bigg Boss 15 welcomed Bigg Boss Marathi host Mahesh Manjrekar as a special guest. During the episode, Manjrekar praised Rajiv Adatia for his conduct inside the house. Manjrekar asked Rajiv to burst his own bubble and said that ‘he is not an underdog’. He also tagged Rajiv as one of the most ‘cute and entertaining’ contestants inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. “Rajiv aap bohot funny ho, entertaining ho aur aapko janta pyaar karti hai (Rajiv you are funny and entertaining. Audience love you),” the Antim director added.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra's Fierce Avatar Amid Ugly Fight With Pratik Sehajpal Leaves Rakhi Sawant Stunned

Moreover, when Rajiv's sister Shamita re-entered the house, she was asked to call contestants inside the witness box with whom she has a problem with. Shamita called Rajiv in the witness box and questioned the other housemates for considering him a weak contestant. Salman Khan too spoke in Rajiv's favour and said that he is the only contestant who is visible all the time inside the house.

"Yahan par jitne bhi jaane maane celebrities hai, main aap logo ki aankhe kholna chahata hu Rajiv ke baare mein. Aapko kya lagta hai ke kaun sabse zyada nazar aare hai? Sabse zyada Rajiv hi nazar aare hai (I want to make it clear to all the known celebrities here regarding Rajiv. What do you think is most capturing most of the footage? It's Rajiv)," said Salman.

Rajiv has surely come across as one of the most entertaining and strongest contestants inside the house, to which even his own sister Shamita Shetty vouched for by saying ‘He is not a weak contestant as he has survived successfully for more than 4 weeks’.

Meanwhile, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale are all set to enter the show as wild card contestants.

Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 15.