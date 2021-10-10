Mumbai: The first Sunday Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 15 welcomed Nikki Tamboli, Neha Bhasin, Arjun Bijlani, and Karan Patel to discuss the fight that took place between Pratik Sehajpal and Jay Bhanushali in the house earlier this week. While Nikki was seen defending Pratik Sehajpal, Karan and Arjun were quick to counter her. As the argument between the guests gets heated, Salman Khan also jumps in.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Nikki Tamboli Argues With Karan Patel and Arjun Bijlani, Says 'Pratik Akela Sher Ki Tarah Khel Raha Hai'

As Nikki Tamboli defends Pratik Sehajpal saying Jay should not have abused his mother and sister. To this, Salman Khan jokingly commented that even she used to abuse in the Bigg Boss 14 house. “Aapne bhi toh kitne gaali di thi (Even you abused a lot),” Salman said. However, Nikki defended herself saying she never said anything about anyone’s mother and sister. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Sahil Shroff is The Weakest Contestant of Show, to Get Eliminated Today? | India.com Twitter Poll

For the unversed, Pratik Sehajpal got into a heated argument with Jay Bhanushali earlier this week. While Jay abused Pratik, he got violent and damaged Bigg Boss house’s property. During Saturday’s episode, Salman Khan even scolded Pratik for another incident when he broke the lock while Vidhi Pandya was in the bathroom. “You’re looking like a fool,” Salman told Pratik. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty’s Jaw Drops After Salman Khan Jokes About Raj Kundra

Meanwhile, Sahil Shroff because the first eliminated contestant of the show. With this, contestants who are locked inside the house now are Umar Riaz, Vidhi Pandya, Vishal Kotian, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Meisha Iyer, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Donal Bisht, Akasa Singh, Afsana Khan, Jay Bhanushali, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal.

