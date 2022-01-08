Mumbai: In the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan will be seen lashing out at Karan Kundrra for not taking a stand for Tejasswi Prakash in the house. In the latest promo released by Colors TV, an angry Salman can be seen asking a number of questions to Karan. “Aapne kaye baar Tejasswi ko bola hai ‘Jaake Umar ko sorry bol’. What the f**k! Kabhi Umar ne aake bola hai aaj hum Teja ke liye kheleinge? Yeh baate aapke dimaag mein nahi aati? (You had numerous times asked Tejasswi Prakash to apologise to Umar Riaz. Has Umar ever come to you and said let’s play for Teja today? Don’t you think about this?)” Salman told Karan.Also Read - Shocking Bigg Boss 15 Elimination: Umar Riaz Gets Evicted, Netizens Slam Makers For Being Unfair

Salman went on to say that Karan never speaks for his ‘near and dear ones’. He further confronted Tejasswi Prakash and told her that she is not Karan’s priority. “Aapka boyfriend hone ke bavjood hi isne kabhi bhi aapki madad nahi ki hai (Despite being your boyfriend, Karan never helped you),” Salman told Tejasswi. This will leave her emotional. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra's Sister Says She 'Cannot Stand' How Tejasswi Prakash Treats Her Brother

Watch Bigg Boss 15 Latest Promo Here:

Salman’s comments come as recent developments in the Bigg Boss 15 house left TejRan fans worried. Recently, Tejasswi Prakash broke down after Karan supported Shamita instead of her during the ‘Ticket To Finale’ task. Tejasswi was also heard saying that she will play all alone in the show.

