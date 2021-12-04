Mumbai: The Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the controversial show Bigg Boss 15 will welcome Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon as the special guest. Apart from her fun moments with Salman Khan on the stage, Raveena will also be seen playing a game with the housemates. However, the game will soon turn into a war zone. In the recent promo released by Colors TV, Raveena Tandon can be seen asking contestants about who they think is ‘Bigg Boss Ka Gunahgaar.’ Following this, Rashami will be taking Abhijit Bichukale’s name for the same saying he called Shamita Shetty ‘meri pair ki juti’.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Slams Karan Kundrra For Being Violent With Pratik Sehajpal, Says, 'Mujhe Patak Ke Dikhao'

This shocked and irked Shamita who tells Salman Khan that Abhijit had called her ‘pair ki juti and bitch’. However, Abhijit tries to justify himself saying Shamita always makes fun of his surname. “Aisi ladkiyon ko main jooti par rakhta hoon,” he said. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shehnaaz Gill Approached To Enter As Wild Card In The Show | Reports

Following this, several contestants including Rashami Desai, Rajiv Adatia, Pratik Sehajpal and Umar Riaz stood up and asked Abhijit to not cross the limits. However, Abhijit continues to shout saying, “Bhaad mein gaya ye show, acche khandaan ka hoon main (Do hell with this show. I am from a good family)”. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra-Pratik Sehajpal Get Into Physical Fight, Latter Says 'Sar Phadh Ke Jaunga'

Shamita Shetty also creates a huge scene out of it. “This is wrong Salman. I have not come here to be insulted,” she said. Even Salman Khan loses his cool and argues that Abhijit did not call her a bitch. However, Shamita goes on to say, “I will leave this show. I am not interested in being in this house with a man like this. Why is he here!”

This disappointed Shalman who then lashed out at Shamita and said that even she provoked Abhijit. Salman also added that just because Abhijit called her ‘pair ki jooti’ does not mean she will become one. Angry Salman further adds that Shamita can’t ask Abhijeet what is he doing on the show and it is not correct. “Laanat hai,” said Salman.

For the unversed, Bigg Boss Marathi fame Abhijit Bhichukale recently entered Bigg Boss 15 house as a wild card contestant.

