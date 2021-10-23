Mumbai: In the upcoming Bigg Boss 15‘s Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan will school Jay Bhanushali. In the latest promo of the show, Salman Khan can be seen questioning Jay about his stubbornness to save the prize money during a task. “Jay, prize money kiske? Bigg Boss ki. Usme itna image bachane wala stand kyu? (It was Bigg Boss’ prize money. Why were you taking such a strong stand to save your image?),” Salman Khan asks Jay. Not just this, but the host of the show went on to say, “Ye aapko le doobega.”Also Read - "Chadh Chadh Ke Mujhe Hug Karte Hain"! Tejasswi Prakash Finds Vishal Kotian's Behaviour Dirty And Inappropriate

For the unversed, Jay Bhanushali was determined to win the full prize money and for the same, he was not allowing any contestants to win the task. “The amount is a big amount for me. This past year has made me value money and it is against my principle to see money getting deducted from the winner’s prize money whoever the winner might be. I can even give up Tara’s dress if I was asked to. But I can’t let money go,” Jay had said during the task. However, only when other housemates convinced Jay, he agreed to sacrifice the prize amount and enter the main house. At the end, Rs 25 Lakh Also Read - The Donal Bisht Interview on Unfair Eviction From Bigg Boss 15, Chemistry With Umar Riaz, Being a Wild Card, And More

Apart from this, Salman Khan will also be seen slamming Karan Kundrra for choking Pratik Sehajpal. Following this, Karan breaks down and apologises to Pratik.

Meanwhile, contestants who are nominated for this week’s elimination are Shamita Shetty, Vishal Kotian, Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, Ieshaan Sehgal, Miesha Iyer and Simba Nagpal.

