Mumbai: The makers of Bigg Boss 15 have dropped a new promo of the controversial reality show, raising excitement among fans. The new promo features host Salman Khan interacting with 'Vishwasuntree'. One must not forget that this tree is none other than legendary actor Rekha.

The promo begins with Vishwasuntree telling Salman that she was waiting for him for the last 15 years. Salman responds by saying, "I'm very shukr gujar aapka Vishwasuntree, lekin yahi kahin tha Bigg Boss ka ghar joh ke kahi nazar nahi aaraha." Following this, Rekha spills the beans informing Salman that the housemates will have to pass through this jungle first to enter Bigg Boss house. Salman too warns contestants of 'sankat' in this season of the show.

Sharing the promo, Colors TV wrote, "Sankat in jungle, failaega dangal pe dangal! Kya aap ready hai #BiggBoss15 ke liye?"

While Rekha has been roped in to appear in the show as the voice of the ‘Tree of Fortune’, if reports are to be believed then she will introduce the selected contestants from Bigg Boss OTT after six weeks in front of Salman Khan.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss OTT is being streamed on Voot and is being hosted by Karan Johar. Contestants who are locked inside the house are Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat, Millind Gaba, Nishant Bhat and Akshara Singh. Urfi Javed, Ridhima Pandit, Karan Nath and Zeeshan Khan have been nominated. The OTT version of the show will continue for six weeks, after which the show will transfer to television where it will be hosted by Salman Khan.

Follow this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss.