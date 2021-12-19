Mumbai: Salman Khan was on fire during the Saturday Ka Vaar of the controversial show Bigg Boss 15. He raised the kiss controversy between Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale and showed the inmates the video of the entire incident. Following this, Salman explained to Abhijit that what he did was wrong. Salman also mentioned that Tejasswi was one of the first persons in the house to raise the issue. He further questioned Devoleena about why didn’t she raise an issue when Abhijit asked her to kiss him for the first time. Salman went on to say that it was only after the task was cancelled that Devoleena raised the issue with Rakhi Sawant.Also Read - Katrina Kaif Is Back To Work As She Heads To Delhi With Salman Khan For Tiger 3 Shoot

However, this seems to have disappointed fans. Following the episode, several people took to Twitter and alleged that Salman raised a sensitive issue in a poor way. Criticising Salman, Devoleena’s fans also claimed that the makers of the show are being biased against her. “@BeingSalmanKhan doesn’t like #DevoleenaBhatacharjee #TejasswiPrakash because they don’t take shit from #ShamitaShetty @ColorsTV @BiggBoss you are blaming the victim of abuse rather than the accused #Shame,” one of the fans tweeted. Another social media user wrote, “Just for once put yourself in #DevoleenaBhatacharjee shoes. How uncomfortable she must have felt. If u have never experienced it I assure u it’s devastating.” Also Read - Salman Khan Brutally Slams Ritesh For Misbehaving With Rakhi Sawant In Bigg Boss 15 | Watch

Fans upset after Salman Khan slams Devoleena:

Oh God! Salman says why didn’t #DevoleenaBhatacharjee raise the issue before task ends!!! So so so poor way of addressing such sensitive issue. @BiggBoss thodi bohot izzat bachi thi, is season wo bhi gaya. #SalmanKhan ko better script diya karo. https://t.co/vdNIbkUwvj — AGirlHasNoName (@GirlisAryaStark) December 18, 2021

Apparently, little finger dikhana is wrong but to make a woman uncomfortable is ok#TejasswiPrakash #TejRan#DevoleenaBhatacharjee #RubinaDilaik — TPKK (@neha_s_29) December 18, 2021

QUEEN OF HEARTS TEJASSWI#TejasswiPrakash #TejasswiIsTheBoss @OrmaxMedia — Shailja Joshi (TEJASSWI PRAKASH) (@ShailjaJoshi16) December 18, 2021

Yes #TejasswiPrakash was very right, sometimes we just don’t understand how to react and by the time we stand up for ourselves it is too late. But who is Salman Khan or anyone else to tell #DevoleenaBhatacharjee when to stand against wrong. — Deeksha Chauhan (@Aarambh__) December 19, 2021

However, Salman Khan also mentioned that Abhijit Bichukale was wrong and that there is no justification for what he did. He also asked Bichukale to refrain from all such acts in the house.

What do you think about the recent developments in Bigg Boss 15 house? Was Salman Khan right in questioning Devoleena Bhattacharjee?