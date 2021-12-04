Mumbai: The recent events in Bigg Boss 15 house between Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal left viewers shocked. Seems like the host of the show Salman Khan is losing his cool over the same as well. In the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan will be seen lashing out at Karan Kundrra for getting physically violent with Pratik Sehajpal. The recent promo shared by Colors TV presents a glimpse of the same. In the promo, Salman can be seen bashing Karan for his aggression in the house.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shehnaaz Gill Approached To Enter As Wild Card In The Show | Reports

“Karan beech beech mein aap ki akkal kahan khaas charne jaati hai, aap ke paas jab shabd nahi hote hain tab aap haath pair chalane par aajate ho. Aapko kahi baar warn kiya jaa raha hai (Do you stop using your brain sometimes, Karan? When you do not have words, you get aggressive. You have been warned repeatedly),” Salman told Karan. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra-Pratik Sehajpal Get Into Physical Fight, Latter Says 'Sar Phadh Ke Jaunga'

Salman even challenges Karan to get aggressive with him. “Main ghar ke andar aata hu. Mujhe uthake patak ke dikhao (I will come inside the house. Pick me and throw me), he said. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Breaking News: Shamita Shetty Faints After A Major Fight With Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Details Inside | Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

For the unversed, Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal got into an ugly fight recently amid which Karan also kicked Pratik. Even Pratik’s sister Prerna raised voice against it. She took to Twitter and wrote, “Check the audacity of this so-called mentor to kick someone so inappropriately! How dare he! He is always physical in all the tasks, haar dekhi nahi jaati inse and then he gets physical. My blood is boiling, strict action should be taken before someone gets severely hurt. Pratik Stands Strong.”

Follow this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss 15.