Mumbai: Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya‘s sudden eviction earlier this week left Bigg Boss fans shocked. While there was a lot of buzz on social media if it was fair or not, Salman Khan too raised the issue during Sunday Ka Vaar. Salman Khan questioned if Vidhi Pandya’s eviction was fair and questioned contestants the reason for naming Vidhi as the ‘weakest’ contestant. While Shamita confessed that could have named Umar Riaz as well, others pointed out Simba could have been named too.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: No Elimination This Week Again in Salman Khan Hosted Show

Following this, Salman Khan talked about Vidhi Pandya and said that she was the only one in the house who maintained her relationship with everyone. “Sabke saath usne ek rishta banaya, aapko khud pata hai ke iss ghar ke andar rishte bnana kitna mushkil hai (She maintained a relationship with everyone, you also know how difficult it is to maintain a relationship in this house),” Salman Khan said. Also Read - Dear Bigg Boss, Stop Parading Your 'Biscuit Men' Shirtless, It's Sexist And Ridiculous

For the unversed, earlier this week, Bigg Boss asked all the 15 contestants to take two names who haven’t contributed to the show in these 15 days. It was shocking to see how all of them took only Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya’s name. Starting from Pratik, and Jay who took Donal and Vidhi’s names, Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhatt, Vishal, Ieshaan, Umar, Nigam, Afsana, Tejasswi, Miesha, Akasa also took the same names. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Wild Card Entry: Shamita Shetty’s Rakhi Brother Rajiv Adatia Calls Umar Riaz 'Clueless', Pratik Sehajpal 'Nariyal'

Meanwhile, there will be no elimination in the show this week. Rather, Rajiv Adatia has entered the show as the first wild card entry.

