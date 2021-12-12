Mumbai: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship took a strange turn this week in Bigg Boss 15. Recently we saw how Karan questioned Tejasswi’s loyalty following which the Swaragini actor broke down and jumped into the pool. While the incident left TejRan fans disheartened, seems like Salman Khan is disappointed with the same as well. In the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan will be seen questioning Karan regarding the same and will also warn Tejasswi saying their relationship will not last even for a month after they exit Bigg Boss 15 house.Also Read - 'Stop Defaming Pratik' Say Fans After Farah Khan Slams Him For Blaming Karan For Everything | Bigg Boss 15

In the recent promo released by Colors TV, Salman Khan can be seen saying, “Tejasswi emotionally disturb hui aur pool mein kood gaye (Tejasswi got emotionally disturbed and jumped into the pool). Karan, why is there so much of insecurity? You make her life miserable. Aapne stand liya Teja ke liye (Did you even take a stand for Tejasswi)?” Not just this but Salman also warns Tejasswi saying, “Teju, listen to all this what I am saying. This is not going to last even one month after you come out of the house.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Farah Khan Lashes Out At Contestants After They Choose Rashami Desai For Jail Punishment

For the unversed, recently, Tejasswi’s comment on how she knew that Vishal prioritised her always, was received with extreme criticism. She broke down after all of her friends including Karan Kundrra, Rajiv Adatia and Umar Riaz accused her of using Vishal Kotian as per her convenience in the game. Even Karan said, “I have a problem with the way you dealt with Vishal. Bahut conveniently tune deal kiya hai Vishal ke sath,” Karan told Tejasswi. Rajiv too called her double-faced.