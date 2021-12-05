Mumbai: The Sunday Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15 will welcome Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan. She will be seen entering the house and indulging in some fun activities. While Sara will also host a Lavani dance competition between Tejasswi Prakash and Rakhi Sawant, she will then ask housemates to participate in a game. As a part of this game, Sara will be seen asking certain questions to a housemate who will have to answer by putting a cake on some other contestant’s face. For example, when Sara asks Rakhi about the contestant who is not her competition – Shamita or Rajiv, Rakhi answered by putting the cake on Rajiv’s face.Also Read - Ultra Cool! Sara Ali Khan Shakes Leg With Ranveer Singh on 'Chaka Chak' Song, Watch Viral Video

As a part of this game, Karan Kundrra was called and his options were Umar Riaz and Tejasswi Prakash. When Sara asks Karan, “Aap kisi finale mein nahi dekhte ho? (Who do you think will not be in the finale),” he answered by putting a cake on Tejasswi’s face. Following this, Karan was also asked about who is a weak contestant – Umar or Tejasswi. However, Karan decided not to choose and smashed cake on both Umar and Tejasswi’s faces. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan Gets Upset With Paps As They Click While She Lost Her Phone: 'Mera Phone Kho Gaya Aapko Photo Ki Padi Hai'

This disappointed Sara who can be seen telling Karan, “What a safe player you are! Sabse kamzoor toh aap ho. Aap aapna muhh maar do isme.” Also Read - 'Laanat Hai!' Salman Khan Tells Shamita After Her War of Words With Abhijit Bhichukale | Bigg Boss 15

Meanwhile, in the last episode as well, Salman Khan lashed out at Karan for getting physically violent with Pratik Sehajpal. “Karan beech beech mein aap ki akkal kahan khaas charne jaati hai, aap ke paas jab shabd nahi hote hain tab aap haath pair chalane par aajate ho. Aapko kahi baar warn kiya jaa raha hai (Do you stop using your brain sometimes, Karan? When you do not have words, you get aggressive. You have been warned repeatedly),” Salman told Karan.

