Mumbai: Seems like the recent entry of wild card contestants in the Bigg Boss 15 house has created a storm in the show. In the recent promo released by Colors TV, Devoleena Bhattacharjee can be seen indulging in a verbal war with Shamita Shetty. “Galti karte ho aap, galti ko accept bhi karo. Vahan pe aap dolgle bhi lagte ho (If you make a mistake, learn to accept it. Otherwise you look hypocrite),” Devoleena told Shamita. This irks Shamita who adds that this is her (Devoleena’s) perception.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15's Vishal Kotian Expresses Shock Over Mid-Week Elimination: I Played Intelligently, But…

Later, the host of the show, Salman Khan can also be seen questioning Devoleena and asking the reason for calling Shamita ‘dogla’. Devoleena explains saying that Shamita is very conscious of her image outside the show. “Cover-up kar liya hai khud ko. Darte hai ke bahar log unko kaise judge kareinge. Vahan par mujhe unka dogla pann dikhta hai (She has covered up herself. She is afraid of what people might think of her outside the house. I find her hypocrite),” Devoleena told Salman. This upsets Shamita, who can also be seen crying in the promo. Also Read - Dekho, Dekho Voh Aagya! Rakhi Sawant's Husband Ritesh Enters Bigg Boss 15, FINALLY!

Apart from Devoleena, Rashami Desai, Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh have also entered the show as wild card contestants. Prior to Rakhi, Bigg Boss Marathi fame Abhijit Bichukale was supposed to enter the show, however, he has been tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 15 will welcome Suneil Shetty along with his son Ahan Shetty.

Follow this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss 15.