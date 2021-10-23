Mumbai: After winning hearts with Bigg Boss OTT, Shamita Shetty is now setting fire inside Bigg Boss 15 house. However, seems like she is going to get a surprise in the controversial reality show. If reports are to be believed, Raqesh Bapat will be entering Bigg Boss 15 house during this Weekend Ka Vaar episode. These are multiple reports which suggest that the Tum Bin actor will reunite with his Bigg Boss OTT connection Shamita Shetty.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Schools Jay Bhanushali For His Stubbornness To Save Prize Money, Says 'Ye Aapko Le Doobega' | Watch

For the unversed, Raqesh and Shamita expressed love towards each other while they were inside Karan Johar's hosted show. Their chemistry was widely loved and made headlines all over.

Apart from Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty and Shilpa Shetty’s rakhi brother and former model-entrepreneur Rajiv Adatia is also likely to enter Bigg Boss 15 house as a wild card contestant. Even though there is no official confirmation regarding the same, a source close to the show informed the same to ETimes. For the unversed, Rajiv isn’t just a former model but also a motivational speaker. He shares a good relationship with several other celebrities including Parineeti Chopra, Sonu Nigam, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Mahendra Singh Dhoni among others.

It will be interesting to see if Raqesh and Rajiv’s entry into the house will strengthen Shamita’s game and if this tri will be ‘sab par bhaari’.

Meanwhile, contestants who are nominated for this week’s elimination are Shamita Shetty, Vishal Kotian, Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, Ieshaan Sehgal, Miesha Iyer and Simba Nagpal.

