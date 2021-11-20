Mumbai: Shamita Shetty is back in the Bigg Boss 15 house. The actor, who had left the house last week owing to medical reasons, will return during this Weekend Ka Vaar. However, just after entering the house, Shamita Shetty is on fire. Yes, in the recent promo released by Colors TV, Shamita can be seen lashing out at Nishant Bhat for allegedly betraying his friends. While Nishant can be seen standing in a witness box, Shamita asks what is important for him relationships or the show. To this, Nishant replies that both, relationships and games are important for him. “Mere liye relationship bhi important hai, mere liye game bhi,” Nishant tells Shamita. However, Shamita attacks him saying, “Action speaks louder than words. You have walked over us.”Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Salman Announces Mass Elimination, Leaves Tejasswi, Karan, Umar, Shamita and Others Shocked

Shamita takes on Nishant after returning to Bigg Boss 15 house:

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is also likely to announce mass elimination during the Weekend Ka Vaar. “Agle 48 ghanto mein, hume pata chal jaaega ki kaun hai iss season ke top 5. Baaki saare ghar se bahar (In the next 48 hours, we will get to know who are the top 5 contestants of this season. Rest all will be eliminated),” Salman can be heard saying in another promo. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Latest Highlights: Pratik Sehajpal And Karan Kundra Indulge Into A Major Fight, Tejran Cute Moments | Watch Video

Meanwhile, the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar will also welcome John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar. They will be seen promoting their upcoming movie Satyameva Jayate 2. Apart from this, if reports are to be believed, Rashami Desai and Devoleena are likely to enter the show as challengers. While there is no confirmation regarding the same, sources say that Rashami and Devoleena might enter Bigg Boss 15 this weekend. Rashami and Devoleena were earlier seen in Bigg Boss 13.

