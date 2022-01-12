Mumbai: Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash have always been at loggerheads in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15. The tussle between the two will be increased in the upcoming episode. In the recent promo released by Colors TV, Tejasswi and Shamita can be seen indulging in an ugly argument. They can also be seen losing their temper and hurling insults at each other.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash Says ‘I Love You, I Am Yours’ to Karan Kundrra After Big Fight- Watch

It all started after Bigg Boss asked Shamita to ‘downgrade’ a contestant. While Shamita took Tejasswi’s name, what followed was a massive argument between the two. Tejasswi alleged that Shamita had promised to take Rakhi’s name. She further called Shamita a ‘liar’ and added that trusting her was a big mistake. Shamita clarifies that she changed her mind and says, “I have kept your boyfriend…” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Neha Bhasin And Divya Agarwal Indulge Into An Ugly Twitter Fight, Former Reminds How Salman Khan Mocked Her

This left Tejasswi even more furious. “Itni mari ja rahi ho Karan se dosti karne ke liye, usko bhi toh pucho usko dostiyaan karni hai ya mere sath rehna hai (You are dying to be friends with Karan. Ask him if he wishes to be your friend or wants to be with me),” Tejasswi can be heard saying in the promo. Even Shamita loses her cool and tells Karan to ask his girlfriend not to be insecure. As both continue to argue, Shamita tells Tejasswi, “Shame on you Teja.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra Thinks He Is Being Portrayed As 'Villain', Alleges Makers Support Tejasswi Prakash

For the unversed, Tejasswi Prakash has often expressed displeasure over Shamita Shetty and Karan Kundrra’s friendship in Bigg Boss 15. The friendship has often resulted in major arguments between lovebirds too.

