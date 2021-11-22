Mumbai: Weeks after getting eliminated from Bigg Boss 15 house, Afsana Khan has made some shocking comments against Shamita Shetty. In an interaction with the media, Afsana Khan sent a stern warning to Shamita Shetty and added that Shamita should get herself treated. “Mere dushmani bahut gande wale padd chuki hai. Main jiske saath pyaar karti hu dil se karti hu. Mere dushmani aab itne gande wale hai ke mere saamne bhi aa jaye na, usko chodne wale nahi hu main. Sach mein (My hatred is extreme now. When I love somebody, I do it by all my heart. But I won’t spare her if she comes in front of me now. I swear),” Afsana Khan said.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar Khan Calls Karan a 'Bully' After He Tells Pratik 'Le Lagaya Haath'

Afsana Khan stepped up her attack and further added, ‘Shamita Shetty mere jutti ke barabar hai.’ Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra's Ex Anushka Dandekar Reveals Why She Will Never Enter The Show

Where are the so called celebs who were defending this filthy woman saying her medical condition wasnt ok when she cursed SHAMITA in BB So is she going through panic attacks right now also while saying all this again ? SHAME ON AFSANA KHAN and everyone who supports her Filth! pic.twitter.com/ksOZsXlkan — Homo Sapien (@ViralHomoSapien) November 21, 2021

During her Bigg Boss 15 journey, Afsana Khan had an ugly fight with Shamita Shetty. Afsana had even called Shamita ‘aunty’ or a ‘flop actor’. Shamita too called her a ‘mental person’. However, Afsana Khan thrown out of the house after she created a huge ruckus amid the VIP task. Umar Riaz, who was the captain of the house had to choose three among Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhat, Tejasswi Prakash, and Afsana Khan who could enter the VIP zone. He left Afsana and chose the other three contestants. This disappointed Afsana who then went to the kitchen area and started screaming. She had also picked up the knife and went to harm herself after throwing away a few things. Following this, Bigg Boss sent crew members inside the house to take Afsana out.

