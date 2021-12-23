Mumbai: The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15 will witness a massive war between Salman Khan and Rakhi Sawant amid the ticket to finale task. In the recent promo released by Colors TV, Rakhi and Shamita can be seen in an ugly fight. This is after Rakhi declares Devoleena Bhattacharjee as the winner of the task. This irked Shamita who called it a biased decision. “Saare log dekh rahe hai voh control kar rahe hai tere ko. Tu kya andhi hai? (Everyone is able to see that she is controlling you. Are you blind?)” Shamita can be seen lashing out at Rakhi in the promo. Even Nishant Bhat backs Shamita saying, “Yeh nahi khel sakte hum (We cannot play like this).”Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash Breaks Down After Fight With Karan Kundrra, Fans Say 'Salman Sir Samjhao Inko'

In the promo, Shamita can also be seen pushing Rakhi Sawant. Following this, Rakhi asked Bigg Boss to do the justice. However, angry Shamita goes on to say, “Main bhi dekhti hu kya kreinge (I’ll see what can he do).” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Will Tejasswi Prakash Win? Tarot Reader Says So But Warns For Being in Relationship With Karan Kundrra - ‘No Future’

Even Bigg Boss can be seen scolding contestants in the promo. “It has never happened that the game has gone against Bigg Boss,” said Bigg Boss leaving inmates shocked. Also Read - Umar Riaz Looks All Bruised in Shocking Picture From Bigg Boss 15 House, Worried Fans Trend 'Task Slayer Umar' On Twitter

Watch Bigg Boss 15 Latest Promo Here:

Meanwhile, the Ticket to Finale task has created differences between Karan Kundrra and Tejassw Prakash relationship. During the argument between the two, Tejasswi told Karan that he never loved her. This breaks down Karan who later tells Nishant, “Why does this always happen with me?”

