Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 contestant Shamita Shetty's relationship with actor Raqesh Bapat is known to all. However, the recent episode of the controversial show has left fans wondering if the duo will tie the knot soon. This after, an astrologer entered the Salman Khan's show and made certain predictions about Shamita Shetty's marriage. "Aapka vivaah ko dhanvaan vyakti se nahi, sadharan vyakti se hoga (You will not marry somebody who is rich, but a commoner)," the astrologer said.

Later, Shamita Shetty was spotted talking about the same to Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhatt. Shamita revealed that she was anyway planning to marry this year but added that she has no clue about the man she'll tie the knot with. "Bas aadmi kaun hai, mereko pata nahi (I just don't know who the man will be)," Shamita said. Following this, Nishant Bhatt advised Shamita not to take a decision in a hurry even if it is with regard to Raqesh Bapat. Shamita also agreed to this and said, "I don't know him at all. Show mein aake maine usko jaana hai (I got to know him after coming on the show)."

For the unversed, both Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat were also part of Bigg Boss OTT during which they developed a romantic relationship with each other and turned into a couple. Their chemistry was widely loved and made headlines all over. Later, Raqesh Bapat also entered Bigg Boss 15 house to support Shamita, however, he had to leave due to health reasons.

Even though Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty are not together in the show, the Tum Bin actor often pens support for Shamita. Recently, Raqesh unfollowed Tejasswi Prakash after her ugly fight with Shamita. “The bb house sends you in a tizzy! There are no triangles but circles of friendships. @itsmetejasswi I taught u about the art of finding peace in chaos & how good wins over evil while making Ganpati not for this day!! Snap out & play. @ShamitaShetty love u loads can’t wait (sic),” he wrote.