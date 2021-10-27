Bigg Boss 15 October 27 Highlight: In tonight’s episode, Shamita Shetty blasts Rajiv Adatia and tells him that he should not ask Ieshaan to prioritise his friendship with you and not priortise his love relationship with Miesha Iyer. He shouts and said, “Woh Uski Girlfriend Hai Yaar”. Karan Kundrra tells Ieshaan that he needs to take a stand for Miesha after she breaks down in tears and said that Ieshaan’s mother does not like her and she is disturbed with it. Shamita asked Rajiv to not divulge in the formation from the outside world and shouts at him.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Netizens Believe Ieshaan Sehgaal-Rajiv Adatia Are Hiding The Secret Of Their Relationship | Bigg Boss Poll

Ieshaan then told Rajiv not to pass remarks on Miesha and to nott discuss the outside matters inside the house. He further told Rajiv that he is making a joke of his relationship. Karan then tells Rajiv that he did not do the right thing by discussing what Sehgaal family feels about Miesha. Ieshaan said that people feel Rajiv and he had a relationship. Rajiv then gets upset and said, "We are not friends now."

Meanwhile, Shamita Shetty advises Ieshaan to keep his distance from Miesha until he is in the house and she will try to make Rajiv understand his point of view.

On the other hand, Umar Riaz and Shamita get into a verbal fight during the captaincy task after Shamita reminded Umar to not use water, however, he decided to give deaf ears to whatever Shamita was saying.