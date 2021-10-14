Mumbai: In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 15, OTT contestants Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat were asked to ‘kill’ junglewasis during a task. For this, Shamita Shetty destroyed Miesha Iyer’s sandals by painting them. However, in the episode that followed Miesha got emotional over the same and asked Pratik about her sandals. She then revealed that there is nobody outside the Bigg Boss house who can send her things and that both her parents are dead.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Simba Nagpal Gets Into Ugly Fight With Umar Riaz, Says, 'Bhai Ke Dum Par Pahuncha Hai'

Following this, Pratik apologised to Miesha and Shamita Shetty also felt apologetic. Shamita cried and then offered Miesha her own sandals. “Please pick any one of my sandals, whichever colour you like,” Shamita said. To this, Miesha said, “Yours are expensive, mine was not that expensive.” However, Shamita asked her to not think about it and pick one. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Vishal, Akasa, Jay, Tejasswi Make Their Entry In The Main House After Team Tiger Wins?

Here’s What Happened:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shamita Shetty (@shamitashetty_official)

Shamita Shetty is winning hearts with her sweet gesture towards Miesha. Several fans took to Twitter and appreciated Shamita’s gesture. While one of the fans called her ‘Pure Soul’, another social media called her ‘Kindhearted’.

After Watching the episode I m in awe of this Girl #ShamitaShetty How can someone be so Kind!! She is making me love her More and More! U R Shining Throughout! U r Fierce and Kind at the Same time! I can Proudly Say I Stan a Gem @ShamitaShetty #ShamitaShetty #BiggBoss15 pic.twitter.com/wx1DjuFzUg — Kiruthika (@Kiruthi32139067) October 13, 2021

She deserves to win #BiggBoss15

Bcoz ..she is a good soul and also playing the game gud strategy..beuty with brain..#ShamitaShetty https://t.co/0yEUDo5pUb — nikita (@nikita37215704) October 13, 2021

Meanwhile, actor and model Sahil Shroff become the first contestant of the season to get eliminated. With this, contestants who are left in the house are Vidhi Pandya, Vishal Kotian, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Meisha Iyer, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Donal Bisht, Akasa Singh, Umar Riaz, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Afsana Khan and Jay Bhanushali.