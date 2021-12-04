Mumbai: Shehnaaz Gill needs no introduction. Ever since her Bigg Boss 13 journey, the Punjabi heartthrob is being widely loved by the audience. Even the makers of Bigg Boss know what a treat Shehnaaz can be for the TRP and popularity of the show. While season 15 of Bigg Boss is struggling to find a spot in the TRP charts, the makers are now planning to use their ‘trump card’. If reports are to be believed, Shehnaaz Gill has been approached to enter the controversial show as a wild card entry.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra-Pratik Sehajpal Get Into Physical Fight, Latter Says 'Sar Phadh Ke Jaunga'

As per a report in Telly Chakkar, Shehnaaz Gill has been approached by the makers of Bigg Boss 15 to enter the house as a wild card contestant. Even though there is no official confirmation regarding the same so far, it will be interesting to see if Shehnaaz Gill will entertain the audience again with her entry in Bigg Boss 15 house.

Earlier, Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee entered the show as a wild card contestants. They were also joined by Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh. At last, Bigg Boss Marathi fame Abhijit Bichkule also entered the show as a wild card.

On the work front, Shehnaaz was last seen in Honsla Rakh along with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. The movie and Shehnaaz’s performance in it won everyone’s heart.

Meanwhile, talking about Bigg Boss 15, recently we saw a massive fight between Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal. Apart from this, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shamita Shetty also got into an ugly argument following which Shamita fainted.

Follow this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss 15.