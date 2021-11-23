Mumbai: The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 has come to an interesting point now. With Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and Abhijit Bichukale’s entry in the show as wild card contestants, the drama, temperature and entertainment are set to rise. However, amid all this, if reports are to be believed, there will be a shocking elimination this week. As per The Khabri, Simba Nagpal will be eliminated from the house. However, the entertainment portal has not revealed how and when will this major development take place. Also, there is no official confirmation so far.Also Read - Rubina Dilaik Calls Out Fake Fans Leaving Fandoms Because She is 'Fat Now' - Check Viral Post

#EXCLUSIVE and Confirmed#SimbaNagpal has been Eliminated from the House Retweet If Happy😂 — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) November 22, 2021

Several guests in the show have repeatedly asked Simba to step up his game and have argued that he isn’t seen in the house. However, a couple of weeks back, Salman Khan appreciated Shakti actor for being calm and composed in the show. Salman mentioned that Simba is setting an example by not being aggressive and yet winning hearts. Salman Khan also pointed out the fact that Simba doesn’t have enemies in the Bigg Boss 15 like others, and has managed to build strong relations in the house. Also Read - 'Karma Hits Back' - Donal Bisht's Fans Slam Tejasswi Prakash For Kitchen Drama, Recalls The Old Incident From Bigg Boss 15

Meanwhile, the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15 saw a major fight between Jay Bhanushali and Vishal Kotian. The two got ugly during the argument and even pushed each other. Apart from this, the Bigg Boss house also welcomed media personnel, most of whom also asked tough questions to Tejasswi Prakash.

Do you think Simba should have not been eliminated? Follow this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss 15.