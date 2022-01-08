Mumbai: Umar Riaz’s eviction from Bigg Boss 15 has created a massive storm on social media. Umar’s fans are upset, angry and disappointed. They are not just calling it unfair but also alleging that the makers of Bigg Boss 15 have always tried to defame Umar. Amid all this, an old Tweet of Umar Riaz now is going viral on social media. In this Tweet, Umar can be seen demanding action against Sidharth Shukla claiming he pushed Asim Riaz.Also Read - Umar Riaz Evicted: Himanshi Khurana, Vishal Kotian, Ieshaan Sehgaal and Other Celebs Who Are Disappointed

“Let’s get this started. Bigboss cannot promote this kind of behaviour on national television. Time and again sid hs pushed Asim. We want justice for Asim! #JusticeForAsim,” Umar’s Tweet read. Interestingly, Umar’s eviction also comes as a result of his aggressive fight with Pratik Sehajpal in the Bigg Boss 15 house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Questions Karan For Not Taking a Stand, Tells Tejasswi 'Aapke Boyfriend Ne Kabhi Madad Nahi Ki'

Several of Sidharth Shukla‘s fans took to Twitter and shared the picture of Umar’s old Tweet. “Bahar bethke likhna aur bolna asan hota he Aly..andar aake pata chala na”… Audio playing in the background!!!” one of the fans wrote. Another Sidharth Shukla’s fan Tweeted, “He wanted justice and it is served…biased show hai toh next koi bhai ko mat bhejna.” Also Read - Shocking Bigg Boss 15 Elimination: Umar Riaz Gets Evicted, Netizens Slam Makers For Being Unfair

“Bahar bethke likhna aur bolna asan hota he Aly..andar aake pata chala na”… Audio playing in the background!!! #SidharthShukla 👑 pic.twitter.com/Bb8NHcj9fr — SHIVANI~(SIDHARTH)🖤 (@DarkesttttStorm) January 7, 2022

This is called Karma. — TJ1234 (@ChohanTejinder) January 8, 2022

Yeh words Tere muh se to bilkul achhe nahi lag Rahe hai.. and Umar k saath bilkul sahi ho raha hai that’s his karma,baar baar sidharth ko Bahar baith k target karta tha saala — Shivam Thakur (@ShivamT50234619) January 8, 2022

I’ve KARMA kehte he — Sabby (@Sabby94353515) January 7, 2022

For the unversed, Sidharth Shukla and Umar Riaz’s brother Asim Riaz were locked in Bigg Boss 13. While Sidharth Shukla was announced as the winner, while Asim Riaz was the runner up of the show. Unfortunately, Sidharth Shukla passed away in the wee hours of September 2, 2021. Among other fans and friends, Asim was also spotted helpless and numb at Sidharth’s last rites.