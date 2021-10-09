Mumbai: Romance between Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgal inside Bigg Boss 15 house is already making headlines. While housemates have been teasing the duo about their budding romance, Simba Nagpal was also seen discussing the same with Akasa Singh. In a recent episode, Simba Nagpal told Akasa that even though Miesha is his friend, she belongs to the group of girls whose life revolves around boys.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra Wins Audience's Heart In First Week | India.com Twitter Poll

"Miesha is my friend. But I don't understand a few things. The reality show I was a part of thereafter meeting a few girls I started to believe that a few girls are a certain type. I started believing that girls are made like this. There were genuine girls also. They would always think about boys. They had no passion, focus in their life. I started to believe that girl's lives only revolve around boys. Miesha Iyer is from the same category, her life only revolves around boys," Simba Nagpal said.

Following this, Akasa Singh hopes that she genuinely wants Ieshaan and Miesha in love. "I don't understand this. I genuinely hope both of them are genuine. Initially, I thought they are having fun together and it's fine, but Ieshaan is very sweet and smart," she said.

Earlier, Ieshaan Sehgal was seen expressing his feelings to Miesha Iyer. While the duo shared a cozy moment, Ieshaan told Miesha that he likes her. “Pata nahi yrr uss din jab tu roye na, tune mujhe khatam kar diya (The day you cried, you killed me),” he had said.

Meanwhile, all the junglewasis (Umar Riaz, Vidhi Pandya, Vishal Kotian, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Meisha Iyer, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Donal Bisht, Sahil Shroff, Akasa Singh, Afsana Khan and Jay Bhanushali) are nominated this week for elimination. It will be interesting to see who will have to leave the house after the first week.