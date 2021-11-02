Bigg Boss 15: On Monday’s Bigg Boss 15 episode the viewers saw Simba Nagpal getting aggressive than usual with Umar Riaz in a task. The video of Simba pushing Umar in the pool aggressively is going viral and angry fans are expressing their disgust over the channel’s biasness towards Simba.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Kamya Punjabi, Devoleena Slam Ieshaan, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal For Not Being Themselves -Watch

Bigg Boss 15 episode has garnered the attention of fans as they slammed Simba Nagpal and started a trend on Twitter to evict Simba now. #EVICTSIMBANOW is big time trending on Twitter. Here’s how fans are reacting to Simba’s aggression. One user on Twitter wrote “Just saw a clip where #UmarRiaz and #SimbaNagpal were having an argument… And what did I see!!! How can #Simba push #UmarRiaz so badly into the pool.. What a rubbish man??? Itni himmat kaha se aa gayi iss billi mei… #BiggBoss15 please evict him right now.. #evictsimbanow”. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra –Tejasswi Prakash's Relationship is Not Genuine, Says Akasa Singh

Another fans wrote,”@BeingSalmanKhan @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND I hope dis weekend #SalmanKhan will b fair wid #UmarRiaz. #SimbaNagpal had called him gawar bhai k dum per ayaa whts all dis. He is a surgeon & deserves respect. As u support socold #SimbaNagpal bcz of colors face support #UmarRiaz too.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Loses His Calm With Tejasswi Prakash, Says ‘Don’t have this thing with me, madam’

Wth is wrong with simba?

Is the meow meow getting to his head?#UmarRiaz was already breathing high, n simba pushed him without @realumarriaz having any idea abt it The show is about talking.. Or is violence allowed totally in @BiggBoss#BiggBoss15 pic.twitter.com/j1HzacMka4 — Chetana🌼No Diplomacy (@Chetana_CND) November 1, 2021

This is stupid #BiggBoss15, Zee was thrown out for pushing Pratik. Vikas was thrown out of BB after he pushed Arshi into the pool, but why no action taken on #SimbaNagpal after he pushed #UmarRiaz into the pool? Why is there so much partiality? #BB15 #Umar EVICT SIMBA NOW https://t.co/INtWGtLu7b — Alee ✨ (@i__alee) November 2, 2021

Ewwww

Lost the respect for #SimbaNagpal

EVICT SIMBA RIGHT NOW

Justice for #UmarRiaz https://t.co/kRXjY7DIlg — AALU✨ (@rubina_op) November 2, 2021

What happen to #UmarRiaz is no soooo fair. #SimbaNagpal should be evicted by now. Cmon only targeting one person is one kind of bullying. Hello BigBoss are you on a side of bullying? 🖕🏽 @BeingSalmanKhan @BiggBoss @ColorsTV — Reema Gautam (@ReemaGautam) November 2, 2021

Abhi #UmarRiaz ne jo daily soap walo ke baare mein bola thha ghussey mein uske liye jay se clarify kiya aur sabhse aur India se sorry bola.That’s how he is,if he realizes he accepts and apologizes. The proof of apology!!@ColorsTV EVICT SIMBA NOW pic.twitter.com/NdfEI3VVuS — Umar Riaz Universe 💛 (@UmarRiazWorld) November 1, 2021



This week, the audience will witness more drama in the Bigg Boss 15 house. Stay tuned!