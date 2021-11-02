Bigg Boss 15: On Monday’s Bigg Boss 15 episode the viewers saw Simba Nagpal getting aggressive than usual with Umar Riaz in a task. The video of Simba pushing Umar in the pool aggressively is going viral and angry fans are expressing their disgust over the channel’s biasness towards Simba.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Kamya Punjabi, Devoleena Slam Ieshaan, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal For Not Being Themselves -Watch
Bigg Boss 15 episode has garnered the attention of fans as they slammed Simba Nagpal and started a trend on Twitter to evict Simba now. #EVICTSIMBANOW is big time trending on Twitter. Here's how fans are reacting to Simba's aggression. One user on Twitter wrote "Just saw a clip where #UmarRiaz and #SimbaNagpal were having an argument… And what did I see!!! How can #Simba push #UmarRiaz so badly into the pool.. What a rubbish man??? Itni himmat kaha se aa gayi iss billi mei… #BiggBoss15 please evict him right now.. #evictsimbanow".
Another fans wrote,"@BeingSalmanKhan @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND I hope dis weekend #SalmanKhan will b fair wid #UmarRiaz. #SimbaNagpal had called him gawar bhai k dum per ayaa whts all dis. He is a surgeon & deserves respect. As u support socold #SimbaNagpal bcz of colors face support #UmarRiaz too."
This week, the audience will witness more drama in the Bigg Boss 15 house. Stay tuned!