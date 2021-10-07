Bigg Boss 15 Update: In the latest episode, Simba Nagpal again made a distasteful remark about Jay Bhanushali. Earlier, Simba had age-shamed Jay during a task which was conducted by Mouni Roy. During a conversation between Simba and Ieshaan, the latter tells him that after Jay and Pratik’s fight, he has completely blank. He further added that he feels that Jay will try to overpower them and he can give that in writing.Also Read - Anupamaa Fame Madalsa Sharma Opens Up On Facing Casting Couch: 'Just Get Up And Walk Out'

Simba agrees and responded by saying that whenever he thinks that with whom he has the highest chances of getting into a fight, Jay's name always pops out in his mind. He further says, "Inka problem kya hai pata hai ye joh bade log hain, inke career joh hain woh khatam hone ko hain, toh ye all out hain. Aur ye joh Umar Riaz hai na inka koi lena dena nahi hai inka ekdum start hai, fresh hain, toh ye bhi all out hain. Humna saale beech ke hain, hum known hai, humein career bhi aage badhana hai, kahin pahuch bhi chuke hain aur career aage badhana hai. (The problem with these senior actors referring to Jay is that their career is about to get over so they will go all out. With people like Umar, they have just started so even they don't care, they will also do everything. But people like us, who are in the mid of their careers, we have to think a lot. We are well-known, we have done something in our career and we also want to take our careers to new heights)."

When Simba had age-shamed Jay Bhanushali, Karan Kundrra tried to make him understand that it was not needed and it sounds distasteful.

