Bigg Boss 15 latest news: Bigg Boss 15 contestant Simba Nagpal is probably one of the most peaceful contestants that the show has seen in all these years. Right from getting appreciation from host Salman Khan to managing to stay calm in most of the tasks inside the house, Simba has proved that you can make your presence feel inside the house without getting into unnecessary fights and arguments. In the latest highlight of the show, he once again proved that tasks can be played without passing nasty remarks on each other and thereby, maintaining one’s own dignity in the game.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Vidhi Pandya To Re-Enter Salman Khan-Hosted Show Along With Donal Bisht?

In a task where one contestant had to point out the bad side of the other contestants and then brush their teeth in order to clear off the decay, Simba chose Umar. He said, “Kahi baar inke muh se gandagi nikalti hai, kaafi baar woh bohot saari personal cheezein keh jaate hai aggression ke andar. Iss wajah se bhi sadan failti hai aur I hope iske baad woh iss cheez ka dhyan rakhenge” (A lot of times he gets aggressive and makes derogatory comments, I hope he will be mindful after this) to which Umar replies “Ji iske dant rakshak paste ke baad mein koi bhi sadi huyi baat nahi karunga” (After applying this toothpaste, I will make sure that I’ll not make any derogatory statements). Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Donal Bisht To Re-Enter Salman Khan-Hosted Show As Wild Card Entry? Deets Inside

Both Simba and Umar have shown a better version of themselves in the last few days after getting involved in a huge fight earlier. Meanwhile, the rumours are rife regarding Donal Bisht‘s entry into Bigg Boss 15 and how that will create a separate love angle between her and Umar. For the unversed, Donal’s exit from the house created a huge uproar on social media with fans also sharing clips and pictures of Umar missing his good friend Donal in the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Neha Bhasin Says 'Gulami Krva Rahe Ho Kya' as House Gets Divided Into VIPs And Non-VIPs

Watch this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 15!