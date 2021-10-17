Mumbai: In Bigg Boss 15 Sunday Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan will be seen welcoming a close friend and filmmaker Farah Khan. She enters the house to give a take on the contestants and also gives a reality check to a few contestants such as Meisha Iyer, Ieshaan Sehgal, Shamita Shetty, Jay Bhanushali and Karan Kundrra. Farah talks about their performances and praises Karan for his attitude. Farah Khan has asked Meisha and Ieshaan to be careful with their romance in the house.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz' Fans Upset With Salman Khan For Praising Simba Nagpal Despite Him Insulting Umar by Using Asim Riaz' Name

In yesterday's episode, Salman too warned Miesha and Ieshaan to not show their PDA on national television as it will become worst for them in future. Salman told them about the consequences if they don't end up together. He said that their romance was not looking good on screen but added, "agar aap comfortable ho national television par (if you are comfortable on national television) then who are we to stop."

Salman had further lashed out at Miesha for smoking everywhere in the house when a smoking room is given in the house. He further said that the smoking area and bathrooms have no camera but you chose to smoke where there are cameras due to which the team was unable to air the content created by other contestants.