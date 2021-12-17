Mumbai: Actor Sunny Leone and singer Kanika Kapoor are likely to enter Bigg Boss 15 during this Weekend ka Vaar. Yes, if reports are to be believed, the two will be seen inside the controversial show for the promotion of their party number ‘Madhuban’. As reported by IANS, the entire garden area of the house will be turned into a pool and a beach party will be organised. Not just this, but all the inmates will be seen dancing and enjoying mocktails. Needless to say, Sunny and Kanika will also be holding a task for the contestants.Also Read - 'Aise Pati Rehne Se Na Rahe Better Hai' Rakhi Sawant Breaks Down In Bigg Boss 15 House

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see how will the host of the show, Salman Khan school contestants after the recent developments in the house. For the unversed, the house was seen divided after Abhijit Bichukale had asked Devoleena Bhattacharjee for a kiss during the ticket to finale task. "Tere liye kuch bhi karunga, lekin pappi chahiye mujhe (I'll do anything for you in exchange for a kiss)," Abhijit had said to Devoleena. The incident also ignited several major conflicts in the house between – Devoleena and Rashami, Shamita and Tejasswi and others.

Apart from this, if reports are to be believed, there will be double eviction in the house soon and the contestants who are likely to bid adieu are Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh and Abhijit Bichukale. There is also buzz that instead of Abhijit Bichukale, Shamita's rakhi brother aka Rajiv Adatia might be evicted from the show as well. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.

Follow this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss 15.