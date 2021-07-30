Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT is set to premiere soon and reportedly Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s old Sonu aka Nidhi Bhanushali is likely to be seen in the controversial reality show.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Mallika Sherawat To Take Part In Controversial Reality Show? Check Here

As per a report in SpotboyE, the actor is in talks with the makers of the controversial reality show. However, there is no official confirmation either from Nidhi Bhanushali or from the makers so far. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Aditya Narayan Reacts To Reports Of Participating In The Show, Here's What He Has To Say

Nidhi Bhanushali had quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s in 2019 to concentrate on her studies. However, she never fails to make headlines because of her gorgeous social media posts and stunning looks. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill To Be Part Of The Show As Contestants?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nidhi Bhanushali (@_ninosaur)

As per the speculations, the Bigg Boss 15 contestants list includes Amit Tandon, Arjun Bijlani, Disha Vakani, Surbhi Chandna, Krushna Abhishek, Neha Marda, Jennifer Winget, Naagin fame Adaa Khan, KKK’s Tejaswi Prakash, Chennai Express fame Nikitin Dheer, Nia Sharma, and Indian Idol 1 winner Abhijeet Sawant. However, there is no official confirmation so far. Take a look at another promo of the show as well:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voot (@voot)

This year, Karan Johar will host Bigg Boss OTT for six weeks starting from August 8 on Voot. However, the show will then move to Colors TV where it will be hosted by Salman Khan. Recently, the promo of the show was released which featured Salman Khan. In the promo, Salman could be seen bursting with joy as he warned that the upcoming season will be the craziest and most sensational ever.

Follow this space for more Bigg Boss updates.