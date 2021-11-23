Big Boss 15 Update: The 15th season of ‘Bigg Boss‘ is full of drama and conflict. The reality show’s producers are going to great lengths to win over the audience’s hearts and gain top ratings on the TRP charts. Bigg Boss just announced in a new promo that the candidates who will be removed next would be carried out of the house in a coffin. However, this did not sit well with the crowd, and netizens began to criticise the show as a result.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Update: Rashmi Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee To Join Salman Khan's Show As Wild Card Entry?

Bigg Boss 15’s Twitter account tweeted a promo on Tuesday with the message, “Aaj #BB15 ke ghar mein chaayega elimination ka kala baadal. Kya gharwaale khud ke survival ke liye chadayenge rishton ka balidaan? “

(Today, one of the Bigg Boss 15 housemates will be evicted. Will the housemates save themselves before their pals?) Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Highlights: Junglewasis Get Golden Choice To Enter Main House But At One Condition

Aaj #BB15 ke ghar mein chaayega elemination ka kala baadal! Kya gharwaale khud ke survival ke liye chadayenge rishton ka balidaan? Jaanne ke liye do watch #BiggBoss15 tonight at 10:30 pm only on #Colors.

Catch it before TV only on @VootSelect. #BB15 @justvoot pic.twitter.com/OtVf8vucjA — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 23, 2021

Also Read - Big Boss 15 Shamita Shetty Exclusive: Reveals That She Would Miss Raqesh Bapat In BB15 But Excited About New Jungle Journey With OTT Contestant Pratik

Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, and others are seen debating who should be ousted in the promo. “Eliminate the strongest,” Karan stated, but Shamita added, “I can’t let Neha Bhasin go.”

Rajiv Adatia is seen sobbing. Contestants may be seen pushing a coffin towards the exit door at the end.

This is how Twitter reacted:

Sharing their concern on the use of the coffin, one of the users wrote, “But I really didn’t like the concept of the coffin. It’s associated with death. Death isn’t a game and death isn’t a joke. I hated this @EndemolShineIND.”

But I really didn’t like the concept of coffin.

It’s associated with death.

Death isn’t game and death isn’t a joke.

I hated this @EndemolShineIND — Sharmishtha (@SholankyM) November 23, 2021

Another said,” In tough times like these … where there is death and disease everywhere in the world from a couple of years. Having a theme like this is triggering and pathetic. Is all creativity dead too after originality.”

In tough times like these … where there is death and disease everywhere in world from a couple of years . Having a theme like this is triggerring and pathetic . Is all creativity dead too after orginality. #BiggBoss15 — Sparkle (@anihRx) November 23, 2021

One of the users said, “Very wrong way to eliminate in a coffin!!” while the other user seemed furious as she wrote, “what is need of using coffin here this is not a good sign dead people are carried away in coffins please this is offensive”