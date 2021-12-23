Mumbai: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s bond and chemistry in the Bigg Boss 15 house is loved by all. However, the recent episode of the controversial reality show left TejRan fans disheartened. Tejasswi and Karan were seen getting into an ugly fight following which the Swaragini actor broke down. It all started after Karan called Rakhi Sawant unfair but Tejasswi spoke in favour of her. She also added that she trusts Rakhi adding she has offered support in the game too. Soon this turned into a massive argument between the two. “You have so many supporting you. Rakhi is the only person, who is supporting me and playing for me,” Tejasswi told Karan.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Will Tejasswi Prakash Win? Tarot Reader Says So But Warns For Being in Relationship With Karan Kundrra - ‘No Future’
However, Karan refused to agree with Tejasswi and added that Rakhi has been playing an unfair game. He also added that if Tejasswi supports Rakhi, it makes her unfair too. Soon, Karan decided to walk out of the massive argument and said, "Goodluck, babe. You are having a conversation that's convenient for you. Tejasswi Prakash, you will do anything to win an argument." Following this Tejasswi broke down.
The incident has left TejRan fans heartbroken. Several fans took to Twitter asking the two to sort out misunderstandings between them. Netizens also appealed to Salman Khan (host of the show) to explain to Karan and Tejasswi that they must stick together in the show. However, some of the fans also alleged that Tejasswi is being cornered in the house.
Fans Upset With TejRan Fight:
Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 15 is gearing up for its finale and the ticket to finale task is already underway.