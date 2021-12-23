Mumbai: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s bond and chemistry in the Bigg Boss 15 house is loved by all. However, the recent episode of the controversial reality show left TejRan fans disheartened. Tejasswi and Karan were seen getting into an ugly fight following which the Swaragini actor broke down. It all started after Karan called Rakhi Sawant unfair but Tejasswi spoke in favour of her. She also added that she trusts Rakhi adding she has offered support in the game too. Soon this turned into a massive argument between the two. “You have so many supporting you. Rakhi is the only person, who is supporting me and playing for me,” Tejasswi told Karan.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Will Tejasswi Prakash Win? Tarot Reader Says So But Warns For Being in Relationship With Karan Kundrra - ‘No Future’

However, Karan refused to agree with Tejasswi and added that Rakhi has been playing an unfair game. He also added that if Tejasswi supports Rakhi, it makes her unfair too. Soon, Karan decided to walk out of the massive argument and said, “Goodluck, babe. You are having a conversation that’s convenient for you. Tejasswi Prakash, you will do anything to win an argument.” Following this Tejasswi broke down. Also Read - Umar Riaz Looks All Bruised in Shocking Picture From Bigg Boss 15 House, Worried Fans Trend 'Task Slayer Umar' On Twitter

The incident has left TejRan fans heartbroken. Several fans took to Twitter asking the two to sort out misunderstandings between them. Netizens also appealed to Salman Khan (host of the show) to explain to Karan and Tejasswi that they must stick together in the show. However, some of the fans also alleged that Tejasswi is being cornered in the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant's Husband Ritesh Makes Shocking Revelation About Their Marriage After Getting Evicted From House

Fans Upset With TejRan Fight:

❤❤❤ I beg u kuch v karke sort karalo . Salman sir ko bolo pyaar se inhe batayein kya problem ho rahi hai . Gusse se bolenge toh aur bigdega . Plzzzz plzzzzz plzzz sort karwado plzzzz #TejRan EVIL EYES OFF TEJRAN — Megha Priyadarsini X A 19 (@priyadarsini_x) December 22, 2021

❤️❤️❤️

Pls BB make them realize the misunderstanding created by other members specially rakhi and rashmi..we love #TejRan and dont want to see BB without them together..

EVIL EYES OFF TEJRAN — Shru Jain (@ShruJain1) December 22, 2021

Please arrange a date for them!! They really need a break from all this chaos!! It’s killing us since 3 days now! We aren’t even seeing them in live feed!! Atleast have some mercy!! #TejRan — Pragya (@pga731) December 23, 2021

Plsss Bigg Boss in dono ko phir se ek kr do…. In dono ki galatfahmi ko dur kr dijiye…. In dono ko alga dekh kr dil ko acha nahi lg rha h — Kashish (@Kashish11336227) December 22, 2021

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 15 is gearing up for its finale and the ticket to finale task is already underway.