Mumbai: The race for Ticket To Finale is getting uglier and tougher. The latest promo released byu Colors TV shows that Tejasswi Prakash, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty and Abhijeet Bichukale can be seen debating with each other in the upcoming task. However, Tejasswi Prakash refuses to put forth her arguments and accuses VIP members Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, Rashami Desai and Rakhi Sawant of not letting her win Ticket To Finale.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash, Devoleena Bhattacharjee in Blame Game; Shamita Shetty Calls Abhijit Bichukale 'Insolent'

“Iss task ko main itna seriously nahi khelne waali, aap sabhi chahte the ke main ye task na jeetu aur wahi ho raha hai (I will not play this task seriously. You all wanted me not to win this task and that’s what is happening),” Tejasswi can be heard saying in the promo. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Pees Her Pants During Task, Umar Riaz Lauds Her

This disappoints Rashami Desai who asked Tejasswi not to put baseless allegations. Even Karan Kundrra takes a stand for Shamita Shetty and says, “Main kehta hu ke Shamita ne apne aap ko defend kiya hai.” This breaks down Tejasswi Prakash. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash Reveals THIS Big Secret About her Family From Her Childhood

Meanwhile, in the same promo, Abhijit Bichukale can be seen lashing out at Shamita Shetty and calling her a vamp. He argues complaints of her shoulder pain in the time but never plays the game out in open. Apart from this, even Nishant Bhatt loses his cool during the task as VIP contestants back Shamita against him. “Tum log tumhari judgment galat kar rahe ho. Tum log pagal ho kya! (Your judgments are wrong. Are you people made!,” Nishant can be seen shouting in the promo.

