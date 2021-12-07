Mumbai: Ever since the beginning of Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s romance, chemistry and bond has been making headlines. While some of the fans and celebrities have repeatedly questioned if their alleged relationship is only for the sake of cameras, others have argued that their bond is real. However, the latest events in the house have left Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s shocked and heartbroken.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: 'Rashami I'm Losing It,' Says Devoleena Bhattacharjee Amid Ticket to Finale Task

In the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss will announce the Ticket To Finale task as a part of which who-so-ever wins will get a direct entry to the finale. Amid all this, Tejasswi Prakash will be winning the first round and will be the first contestant to get a ticket to the finale. However, she will then get a chance to choose a contestant for some advantage. While everyone was considering that Karan will be Tejasswi's choice, she left everyone shocked by taking Nishant Bhat's name.

Even Karan Kundrra was left shocked and surprised by Tejasswi's decision. It will be interesting to see what will happen next between the two and if the incident will end up creating differences between them.

Meanwhile, the fight between Shamita Shetty and Devoleena Bhattacharjee will also get bigger during the ticket to finale task. While Shamita alleges that Devoleena is being biased, even Devoleena will lose her cool.

Follow this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss 15.