Mumbai: While Tejasswi Prakash's romantic relationship with Karan Kundrra has already been making headlines, the reports of the actor's boyfriend outside the controversial show shocked everyone. This after an entertainment portal claimed that Tejasswi has been dating a boy named Krist Khederkar outside the show. While Krish was being called Tejasswi Prakash's 'secret boyfriend', her brother Pratik has now revealed what's the truth.

Tejasswi Prakash's brother Pratik has come out to clear the air about these rumours which are false. He took to Instagram and wrote, "To clarify all the rumours that are floating around about Krish being Tejasswi's boyfriend is all false. He is our 2nd cousin and shares a very good rapport with Teja and I. Hope to now put a stop to all the rumours".

Not only Pratik but Krish himself took to his social media to put out a statement about the rumours being false. Krish shared, “This is to clarify that Tejasswi and I are not dating. These are just rumours. Pratik and Tejasswi are part of the family. Stop spreading false news”.

Meanwhile, talking about Bigg Boss 15, the Swaragini actor was recently demoted by Shamita Shetty from her VIP status, which meant Tejasswi had to forfeit her ticket to the finale week. This led to a massive drama inside the house with Tejasswi alleging that Shamita wanted to be close to her boyfriend Karan Kundrra. Even Shamita lost her cool and asked Tejasswi not to be insecure.

