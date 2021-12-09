Mumbai: Ever since the beginning of Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s relationship has been making headlines. Their bond and chemistry are widely loved by the audience. However, the recent episodes left TejRan fans disheartened. Amid all this, Tejasswi Prakash brother Prarik has also spoken regarding his sister’s relationship with Karan Kundrra and has said that he likes him as Teju’s other half. In a recent interview, Tejasswi’s brother said he does not have any problem with their relationship.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant Escapes Nomination, Becomes First Finalist of The Show

“I don’t know Karan at all nor have I interacted with him. But whatever I’ve seen of him in the show, his protective, caring nature towards Tejasswi, I’ve started liking him as Teju’s other half or her boyfriend. Eventually, whomever Teju likes I will support that decision being a brother. I’ve always seen him, he supports her a lot and I don’t have issues with their relationship,” Tejasswi’s brother told ETimes. Also Read - Karan Kundra-Tejasswi Prakash to Break up in Bigg Boss 15? #TeJRan Fans Worried After Actor Says 'It's Not Working Out'

Tejasswi’s brother also added that even his parents like how Karan supports Tejasswi in the Bigg Boss 15 house. “I speak to my mother daily and there is no problem. I haven’t spoken to them about the relationship but they definitely like Karan Kundrra as a person. Both my mom and dad told me that they like how Karan supports her, takes a stand for her and she can also trust Karan 100 per cent for the game,” he added. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Contestant Umar Riaz in Legal Trouble, Case Filed Against Him by Designer

Meanwhile, the recent developments in the Bigg Boss house has left TejRan fans worried. It all started after Bigg Boss announced the Ticket to Finale task. Tejasswi was displeased after Karan withdrew her name during the task. When she questioned Karan about the same, he said that he did it on purpose because she was being egoistic.